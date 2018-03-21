‘One Piece’ Creator Updates Fans On Chapter 900

The One Piece manga is one of the biggest and most popular series in Japan and worldwide, and it’s about to cross one of the biggest landmarks in manga as it reaches 900 chapters overall.

Although fans are still waiting on Chapter 899, series creator Eiichiro Oda recently confirmed that he is currently working on Chapter 900 now,

Here is my compilation of Oda’s words about Akainu in ONE PIECE.☺️ I wonder how Oda will handle him in the future.. By the way, editor Naito said via live streaming 3 hours ago that Oda is drawing chapter 900 now😍 pic.twitter.com/cW4cx2wX7l — sandman (@sandman_AP) March 20, 2018

One Piece’s editor Naito confirmed during a live stream that Oda is hard at work on its landmark 900th chapter. Shueisha is also celebrating the big Weekly Shonen Jump occasion by also having the series grace the cover of Issue 18 (which Chapter 900 is a part of), and have lead color pages to commemorate the big moment.

One Piece is getting the cover and lead color pages in commemoration of its 900th chapter in Shonen Jump Issue 18. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 20, 2018

As for the content of the chapter, the Whole Cake Island arc is currently at the peak of its climax as the Straw Hats have finally all reunited and fans can’t wait to see where the series goes from here.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.