One Piece Fans React to the Manga’s Game-Changing New Chapter

The latest chapter of the One Piece manga dropped more bombshells than any other chapter in recent memory. Revealing a number of story points that will change the world of the Grand Line forever, its clear that the popular pirate franchise has ratcheted things up a notch for fans reading around the world. The warlords of the sea have been disbanded, X Drake’s allegiance has been revealed, Boa’s motivations and location are confirmed, and the war of Wano is getting ready to ramp up, so what do fans think about the latest story installment following Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates?

The Wano Arc has clearly been one of the most interesting and action packed story arcs for the franchise to date, so it’s no wonder that fans of Luffy and company would be ecstatic in reading this recently released chapter. Its clear that however the Wano Country Arc ends, nothing will ever be the same in the universe of One Piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Koby Vs Boa Equals LOL

The fact that Koby is going for Boa 😭😭😭 #OnePiece956 pic.twitter.com/j76fDCdhSb — King Da Wildfire (@KingDWildfire) September 19, 2019

Mihawk Away!

It Doesn’t Disappoint

Inuyashiki Vibes

One Piece chapter 956 Spoilers out and HOOOOOLYYYY SHIIIIIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/42Vg6tw8pI — Kumi (@D_Kumii) September 18, 2019

The Warlords Are Gone, All Hail The Crazy

i made a twitter acc just to talk about One Piece ch. 956 and WTF… THE AMOUNT OF REVELATIONS IN THIS ONE CHAPTER IS CRAZY. THE ABOLITION OF THE WARLORD SYSTEM… SABO’S APPARENT ‘DEATH’… AND X DRAKE BEING AN UNDERCOVER MARINE ALL ALONG. MY FUCKING MIND. IM SO HYPED. #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/8MFMJDJ4kS — knee (@godusopp_) September 19, 2019

It’s Fire

Definitely A Boa Fan

MY GIRL IS BACK SHE IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE FEMALE CHARACTERS EVER!!!!!!!! AND SHE IS READY TO MESS YALL UP SHE AIN’T TAKING SHIT FROM YOU GUYS NOT ONE BIT THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT BOA!!!!!!!!!!! THATS MY GIRL!!!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW I LOVE HER SO MUCH!!!!!#Onepiece956 pic.twitter.com/FBSmjPtizT — 𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐑 | “Thank You Sorachi.” (@StickerTricker) September 19, 2019

Excitement

OH MY GOD. OHHHHHHHHHHHHH MY GOD. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH ONE PIECE 956 SPOILERS. OH MY GAWD. HOOOOOOLY SHIT. I CAN’T CONTROL MYSELF. OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MY GOD GODA. GOOOOOOOOOOODA pic.twitter.com/JFQFERvk7B — Frank | FanTalk (@AnimeFanTalk) September 18, 2019

The GOAT

One Piece really trending worldwide two weeks in a row. GOAT #Onepiece956 pic.twitter.com/y60nNzwWy5 — ⚔️Mikey マイケル🔥 (@RobinNico9) September 19, 2019

Stylish