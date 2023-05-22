New One Piece Poster Highlights Zoro's Epic Haki

The One Piece anime recently exploded with one of the best episodes of the Wano Country arc's climax yet, and a cool new poster has been released to celebrate Roronoa Zoro vs. King by showing off Zoro's epic Conqueror's Haki! One Piece has been tearing its way through the final fights of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, but the last thing we had seen in action was Sanji bringing his monumental fight with Queen to its end. On the other side of things, Zoro had been struggling against Kaido's other Lead Performer, King, as he was trying to tame Enma's wild power.

One Piece officially brought the fight between Zoro and King to an end with Episode 1062 of the anime, and it really impressed fans with how elaborate the final moments of the fight actually played out. To celebrate the explosive end to this major fight as the Wano Country arc gets closer to its end, One Piece has shared a special new bit of art from animator Midori Matsuda showing off Zoro tapping into his Conqueror's Haki to take down his powerful new for. You can check it out below as spotted by @newworldartur on Twitter:

Official promo art of Zoro vs King by animator Midori Matsuda #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/YqRMJhPHXa — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 21, 2023

One Piece: Zoro's Conqueror's Haki Explained

One Piece Episode 1062 picked up from the previous tease as Zoro began channeling his newly tapped into Conqueror's Haki for the fight against King. When we had last seen Zoro, he discovered a way to help hinder Enma sucking away his power by force was to use this new kind of Haki through his blades. But as the fight continued, Zoro was also struggling to maintain that constant flow of Conqueror's Haki while King was only starting to burn hotter and brighter than he had previously.

Although both King and Zoro were fighting hard for their respective Captains, the climax of the fight came down to a final thrust between the two of them. The both of them went in for one final attack to bring it all to an end, and thus Zoro was able to clinch the victory against such a powerful foe because of his stronger belief in himself and his Captain.

What did you think of the find between Zoro and King in the One Piece anime's latest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!