One Piece Really Hid a Sneaky Among Us Cameo in a New Episode

It is honestly hard to believe the kind of quality One Piece is serving with its Wano Country saga. When the anime began tackling the storyline, all eyes were on its visuals, and Toei Animation has yet to slip since. This week, fans were treated to what might be One Piece's best fight ever as we watched Zoro finish his battle with King. And apparently, there is a hidden Among Us cameo mixed into the epic fight.

Over on Twitter, we learned as much courtesy of Chansard Vincent, one of the anime's recent MVPs. The animator took part in Zoro vs King and oversaw a good portion of their finale's key animation. As a whole, the entire fight is a piece of art, and Vincent took to Twitter to confirm they snuck in a nod to Among Us along the way.

And don't forget a moon gooz pic.twitter.com/WCESsQ8XTZ — Chansard Vincent (@Sparkleredpanda) May 21, 2023

As you can see below, Vincent posted a picture taken from this week's episode of One Piece. It is there you can see part of Zoro's aura taking the form of an Among Us avatar. The shape is hard to mistake, and fans noticed the avatar appears in other moments of this battle. Somehow, one of Among Us' traitors snuck in the One Piece anime, and fans were gobsmacked by the addition.

After all, the finale of Zoro vs King has so much to look at. From color smears to quick-moving action, it is hard to keep up with everything One Piece did visually speaking. It is incredible to know Vincent and others in the One Piece team were able to ink in cameos while working on such a tight deadline. So when it comes to the Wano Country saga, Luffy and Zoro are not the only MVPs around; The animators behind the anime rank high on that list as well.

If you are not caught up on all of One Piece's current arc, you can find the entire anime streaming now on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda is still working on the hit series. One Piece entered its final act a couple months ago, and there is still plenty left to explore before Luffy's adventures end.

What do you think about this unexpected One Piece crossover?