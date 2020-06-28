One Piece Creator Answers a Very NSFW Question About Marco

One Piece has hundreds of characters on hand these days, and Eiichiro Oda keeps a good grip on as many as he can. Aside from the Straw Hat crew, the creator keeps his eye on a handful of favorites that have taken over the fandom. And thanks to one fan-question, netizens know more about one of their favorite former Whitebeard Pirates than they want.

And you have been warned! The fact is rather NSFW, and you can probably guess where it is going. After all, fans of One Piece want to know all there is about their go-to pirates, and that is no different for Marco. So thanks to his Devil Fruit, one fan asked Oda directly whether Marco could regenerate his genitalia if it were destroyed in a fight.

The question gained traction over on Reddit after a copy of SBS Volume 74 was shared. It was there the creator answered a fan-question they were mailed asking where Marco's genitals would regenerate if they were ripped off. And in true Oda style, the One Piece artist said that is what would happen.

Of course, all of this is due to Marco's Devil Fruit gifts. The former Whitebeard follower ate the Phoenix Tori Tori no Mi. The rare fruit gives Marco the ability to use the powers of Phoenix in full. Whether it is summoning fire or turning into the mystical bird itself, Marco can do it. Of course, that means the man can also regenerate after taking damage when he calls upon that power. The man even survived a magma punch from Akainu, so there is no doubt Marco would be able to regenerate his genitals should be they cut off. But let's just hope the hero avoids such a situation entirely, huh?

What do you make of this fun fact....? Do you have any strange Devil Fruit questions yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

