One Piece Shares Update on Pudding’s Revenge for Sanji

One Piece has given fans a major update on Pudding’s status following the events of the Whole Cake Island arc with the newest chapter of the series! Although the main crux of the series is now focused on the final events of the Wano Country arc, and the series is getting ready for an even bigger stage to come later, fans are still getting small updates on the rest of the world. There were a lot of questions still hanging following Luffy and the Straw Hats’ escape from Whole Cake Island arc, but series creator Eiichiro Oda has also been giving fans some key updates on that fallout as well.

As fans have seen through the franchise thus far, Oda likes to use the cover page for each new chapter to give new looks at small parts of the One Piece world and the latest chapters have been focused on how Niji and Yonji have been captured and taken prisoner by the Charlotte Family on Whole Cake Island. While this is an intense situation for the Vinsmoke Family, it got a bit more humorous with the latest update that sees Pudding getting revenge for Sanji by punching his brothers right in the face. Check it out below as highlighted by @Phoenixbrand_ on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Phoenixbrand_/status/1497953741932097539?s=20&t=c0Fqm8OScdnjn6cSvBe7Rg

The Whole Cake Island fallout is seemingly something Oda is definitely keeping in mind for a development later as Luffy and the others left quite a lot hanging in their escape. Although Jimbei was able to return from the events unscathed, the status of the Vinsmoke Family is still very much in question. With Big Mom being defeated during the events of Wano Country’s arc, there are all sorts of new questions that will pop up for the Charlotte Family as a result since they need to somehow move on without Big Mom at the center.

This new look at Pudding showcases that she still very much cares for Sanji, and is still allowing her to keep her true feelings a secret from the rest of her family as it just looks like she’s harming prisoners rather than trying to pay them back for hurting the one she loves so much. It’s not a full indication that we’ll see Pudding play a significant role again someday, but in a series like this, it’s very possible we could see her return in full someday.

What do you think? How do you feel about this latest look at Pudding? Would you want to see her join Sanji’s side again in the manga’s future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!