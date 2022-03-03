One Piece: Is Luffy About To Transform Into His Fifth Gear?

One Piece has a lot on its plate right now, and we have the Wano saga to thank. After all, the fight for the island nation is still going on, and Kaido has yet to be defeated. Luffy isn’t giving up his dream of freeing Wano, and he is dead-set on beating Kaido at all costs. So of course, the manga’s latest update has fans wondering whether Gear Five is about to make its debut.

After all, the hero has grown stronger since the form debuted, and Luffy will only go further from here. This means Gear Four will cap at some point, and fans are curious are Luffy is on the cusp of Gear Five now.

The whole theory came to light when One Piece put out its latest chapter. It was there Luffy ended the update by debuting a new Gear Four technique, and he had the following to say to Kaido:

“This is my final Gear Four. I’m not stopping until I’ve completely run out of strength!”

As you can see, the jury is out on what exactly Luffy meant at this moment. Fans are split between two popular ideas as one suggests the pirate is going all out with Gear Four. This “final” outing is refereeing this fight in particular, meaning that Luffy is using his last bit of Gear Four power against Kaido until he can recover.

As for others, well – they think Luffy’s statement means something else. They are confident Luffy’s “final” Gear Four refers to the form itself. This new technique might be the form’s limit, meaning that Luffy will need to unlock Gear Five if he wants to grow his limits even more. If that is the case, it won’t be long until One Piece pits Luffy against a foe who makes him debut the new form. But for now, fans will have to wait and see just how this comment pans out in the future.

What do you think of the manga’s future with Gear Fifth? Do you believe One Piece will level up Luffy with another form? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.