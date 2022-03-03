One Piece Star Celebrates Their Own Birthday with an Actual Sanji Cake

All of the Straw Hat Pirates have had the opportunity to shine in the latest arc of One Piece, the War For Wano, including Luffy’s favorite chef in Sanji. With the high-kicking Straw Hat recently celebrating his birthday, the Brazilian voice actor for the legendary anime chef has taken the opportunity to celebrate in the best way possible in creating a cake that brings Sanji to life in a brand new way. With Sanji facing many challenges throughout the Wano Arc, fans are crossing their fingers that the member of the Vinsmoke Clan makes it out alive.

During the latest arc of the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, the Straw Hat Pirates have had their hands full in battling against Kaido and his Beast Pirates in a bid to free the borders of the isolated nation known as Wano to the world. With Luffy currently staring down the Beast Pirates’ captain, each of the Straw Hat Pirates has been given their own battle to worry about during this battle royale, with Sanji recently fighting against the nefarious abilities of the Beast Pirate known as Queen. Surprisingly, during the one-on-one fight, Sanji’s background was further explored, with Queen having quite a few tricks up his sleeve that relates to the Vinsmoke Family.

The Brazilian voice actor for Sanji from One Piece, Wendell Bezerra, shared an image of the Sanji cake that he helped to create to honor the Straw Hats’ chef’s birthday, with the actor also known for giving voices to Goku of Dragon Ball fame, and Spongebob Squarepants in a surprising twist:

With Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of One Piece for its streaming service, the young actor Taz Skylar is set to portray Sanji in this new endeavor. Taking the opportunity to show off his training to get Sanji’s kicks down pat, Taz has also shared videos showing that he is getting into the cooking spirit, even sharing dishes with actor Inaki Godoy who will be playing the role of Monkey D. Luffy.

What do you think of this wild One Piece cake? Do you think Sanji will manage to survive the events of the War For Wano? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.