‘One Piece’ Finally Brings Back Trafalgar Law

What a time to be alive, One Piece fans! It may have taken awhile, but the series is exploring the long-awaited world of Wano, and the manga’s new chapter treated fans to yet another gift.

Yes, that is right. It looks like Trafalgar D. Law is back in action, and the pirate is cursing the stupidity of a certain ally of his.

Today, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its new issue, and it held the latest issue of One Piece. The update saw Luffy and Zoro go wild when two baddie kidnapped their charge, leading them to charge right into a heavily guarded area to rescue O-Tama. However, as it turns out, Law is not cool with the half-brained scheme.

Now that One Piece Manga Chapter 914 has been officially released in @shonenjump I can finally tweet… LAW IS BACKKKKKK!!!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/x1IHB7uxkN — Roger DiLuigi III (@RogersBase) August 20, 2018

The chapter ends with Law’s crew rushing to tell their captain about the Straw Hat shenanigans.

“It’s terrible, Captain! Straw Hat and Roronoa are heading to the Bakura District,” the crew yells, catching Law’s attention.

“Straw Hat is in Wano?! Wait a second,” Law asks before catching onto what his crew saw. “There’s no way he won’t cause trouble!! We have to go stop those idiots!!”

So, there you go. Even after all these years, Law is still ready to knock around Luffy at a moment’s notice. Of course, the duo haven’t been separated for quite that long in the manga. There is no hard timeline for how long Luffy was at Whole Cake Island, but it surely was not that long. However, for fans, it has been years since the manga visited Law. So, all of you fans better soak in this reunion since it was a really long time coming.

So, are you ready for see Trafalgar D. Law reunite with the Straw Hat's captain?