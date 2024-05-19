JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Co-stars Announce Marriage

Today, the anime fandom is celebrating as two of its stars have come together in marriage. Not long ago, a new report from Japan confirmed the happy news. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stars Marie Iitoyo and Issey Takahashi are officially married after meeting on the set of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

The news comes from the actors' agencies as they were married earlier this year. So for those wanting to read up on the couple's story, you can read their letter below:

"I hope this message finds you well. We, Issey Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo, have registered our marriage. The opportunity to work on a project together brought us closer, and through working together on set, we felt a deepening connection. After about a year of dating, with the blessings of everyone involved in the project, we are pleased to announce that we have reached this milestone.

She remains unwavering in her bright outlook on life and speaks without tarnishing her words. Her pure, positive energy, coupled with her grace, has been a source of support for me on many occasions. I am drawn to his character, which approaches life with balance, wisdom, and a playful spirit. His smile and deep compassion have always been a comfort to me.

We will continue to devote ourselves to our acting and each job we undertake, but we also wish to enrich our lives as individuals, beyond our roles as actors. We look forward to your continued support."

As you can tell, Takahashi and Iitoyo are enjoying their honeymoon phase. The pair first met on Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the live-action adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's manga spin off. Takahashi plays the show's titular character while Iitoyo oversees Kyoka Izumi, the manga editor in charge of Rohan's work.

HT – JOJO News