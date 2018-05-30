‘One Piece’ Editor Teases Arrival Of ‘Wano’ Arc

When it comes to One Piece, there are some arcs readers cannot overlook. The manga kicked off with its ‘East Blue’ saga, and its entry to Marineford remains one of its most talked-about arcs yet. And, before the year is out, One Piece will make way of another highly anticipated story.

Yes, the ‘Wano’ arc is coming, and the editor of One Piece just teased fans about its release window.

Recently, Takuma Naito went to Twitter where he spoke with fans about the state of One Piece. It was there the editor explained the series’ latest arc will not drag on because Monkey D. Luffy has some appointments in Wano.

According to a summary by translator Sandman AP, Naito said One Piece “will not spend dozens of chapters on Reverie since [the] Straw Hats need to enter Wano soon.”

As fans know, the ‘Reverie’ arc got its start recently. Chapter 903 marks the arc’s official starting point, so it is a couple chapters in at this point. If the story doesn’t plan to go on, then One Piece could easily kick off the ‘Wano’ arc before winter rolls in, and creator Eiichiro Oda would be plenty happy for it.

Recently, Oda sat down with Viz, and he said the series will get “very exciting” when the new arc begins. The artist went on to say the ‘Wano’ arc will follow “big players” as they make new political moves and that a power shift will disrupt the New World. So, you can see why Oda is ready to get such a meaty arc going.

