One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Zoro’s Haki Upgrade

One Piece has set the stage for Roronoa Zoro’s big Haki upgrade with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the climax of the War on Onigashima continues with each new chapter of the series, the final fights of the arc are reaching their respective climaxes as well. Both Zoro and Sanji have made their mark by taking on the final two Lead Performers, King and Queen, and both of them are struggling in their own way. But as we had seen with Sanji unlocking a new power, Zoro is getting ready to unlock his own as well.

The previous chapter saw Zoro struggling to do any real damage to King as the fighter had brushed off all of his attempts, but Zoro refused to give up. Making matters worse for him, however, was that Oden’s former sword Enma begin to act up once more and started draining Zoro’s Haki at the most inopportune moment for Zoro than ever. But with the newest chapter of the series, Zoro seems to get a hang of Enma’s Haki drains and gets ready to make a huge Haki upgrade of his own by channeling his newly acquired Conqueror’s Haki into his blades instead.

Chapter 1033 of the series continues Zoro’s struggle against King, and it’s explained that King comes from an ancient race known as the Lunarians that can easily shake off all of Zoro’s biggest attacks. He’s having trouble pierce through the Performer’s skin, but starts to think back on how he acquired his swords in the first place. Eventually coming to the conclusion that all of these swords had sought him out, he realized that Enma was actually testing whether or not Zoro was worthy of wielding it.

With this in mind, Zoro then figures out that Oden somehow wielded Enma despite it draining so much Haki at such a high level. Then deciding to dive further into it, he purposefully activates his Conqueror’s Haki (that was first unleashed as an accident before) and starts channeling it into his swords. With this new fuel, Zoro is ready for the next round against King and will hopefully do far more damage from this point forward.

