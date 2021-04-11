One Piece Unlocks Zoro's Greatest Power Yet

✖

One Piece unlocked Roronoa Zoro's greatest power yet with its newest chapter! After missing from the events of the series for several years during the Whole Cake Island arc, the Wano Country arc of the series has been a pretty prominent one for Zoro. He's been steadily getting stronger through the events of the arc thus far with new swords and abilities gained throughout, and that's now sped up a great deal through the Worst Generation's fight with Big Mom and Kaido. While Zoro has already done some damage to Kaido, the newest chapter takes this a step further.

As the fight between the five members of the Worst Generation and two Emperors continue with the newest chapter of the series, each of them is pushed to their limits as both Kaido and Big Mom manage to scrape by with each attack. But the newest chapter pushes Zoro to such an extent that he's unlocked use of the Conqueror's Haki now as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1010 of the series sees Kaido standing over Luffy's unconscious body after a notable hit, and Zoro decides that this is going to be his end all be all before he completely falls from exhaustion. Declaring that it's the limit of his ability, he begins to charge a fiery Haki into his sword. Using his Demon Aura Nine Sword Style Asura Blades Drawn, Dead Man's Game attack, he actually cuts through Kaido's body.

Surprisingly, Zoro's attack indeed damages Kaido's body and he then asks Zoro if he can also use the Color of the Supreme King Haki as well. Zoro (unsurprisingly) reveals he has no idea what Kaido's talking about, and just retorts that he was at least hoping to knock Kaido down to his feet because he had hit him with everything he had.

Kaido compliments him and notes that this wound will be sticking around (like Oden's from years ago), and this cements Zoro's new level of power. It seems that with the use of Oden's Enma, Zoro was able to tap into the Conqueror's Haki through the heat of battle much like Luffy had been able to before. If he makes it out of this fight, Zoro now has a brand new power to train.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Zoro unlocking the Conqueror's Haki in the fight against Kaido? Curious to see if he'll be able to master this Haki in future fights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!