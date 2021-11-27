One Piece Cliffhanger Reveals Zoro’s Surprise Struggle

One Piece has revealed a surprising new struggle for Roronoa Zoro with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has reached the climax of the war on Onigashima (and thus the climax of the Wano Country arc overall), but each new chapter of the series reveals that the end of the war is still quite far away. Because while Luffy is fighting with Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome, and while the final fights of the arc are being set in place, winning these fights is another thing altogether.

That’s what Zoro is starting to find out with the newest chapter of the series. While Sanji has been occupied against another of the Lead Performers, Queen, Zoro has been dueling one on one with King. Fighting against the giant has been much tougher than Zoro had expected as the Lead Performer has shown off a number of tricks from his Devil Fruit power and a mysterious strength which has yet to have a source revealed for it yet. Making matters worse, now Oden’s former Enma sword is deciding to act up at such an inopportune moment.

Chapter 1032 of the series reveals that Zoro is having a tough time dealing significant damage to King. He’s having a tough time dealing damage because King’s Devil Fruit powers have given him a lot of dinosaur tricks and strengths to keep him out of Zoro’s reach. Not only that, but he has a strength that stems from the burning flame on his back. King says that his ability to absorb a ton of damage goes far beyond his dinosaur Devil Fruit abilities, and Zoro is left trying to figure out the source of King’s strength or he has no real chance of winning.

Making matters worse, Enma begins to smoke up and react to the fight. Like before when Zoro was unable to control how much Haki it absorbed, Enma starts to drain Zoro of his strength once more as the chapter cuts away and soon comes to an end. This means not only does Zoro have to figure out how to better manage Enma in such a high stress situation, but he also now needs to figure out how to deal any real damage to King.

There's a hope that both of these questions have a similar solution, but what do you think? How do you think Zoro will be able to get out of this one and defeat King?