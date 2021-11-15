One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Sanji’s Full Power

One Piece is teasing Sanji’s full power with the fiery cliffhanger for the manga’s newest cliffhanger! The climax of the War on Onigashima has reached its climax as the final fights of the arc are beginning to set in place, and it’s been an especially tough time for Sanji. Ever since he started fighting against Queen, he was confronted with more of the ugliness of the Vinsmoke Family and Germa past. Making matters even stranger, his body started to react in strange ways as he noted something weird going on inside of him.

This was then teased even further when it was revealed that he now has an indestructible body following some stronger attacks from Queen. The newest chapter of the series digs this mystery in even further, and teases that Sanji might have completed whatever transformation was going on within him as he unleashes what seems to be the fiery result of his full power with the final moments of the manga’s newest chapter of the series. He just might be at a new stage of power completely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1031 of the series sees Sanji theorize that whatever was happening in his body has now completed itself as he no longer feels strange. While this has resulted in some chilling actions from the Straw Hat, it seems to have indeed given him the power boost he was so afraid of. He assumes that his Germa Suit had activated whatever latent scientific power had been in his body without realizing, but also decides to no longer rely on the suit and move forward with whatever power he can channel without it.

Unleashing a Hell Memories attack on Queen as the chapter comes to an end, it seems like he might not need his Germa Suit anyway as he now has access to an even stronger self. There’s still the mystery of what this new power actually is, and how that seemingly has changed his personality as a result, but it’s clear that Sanji has definitively changed. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not it was a change for the better.

What do you think? Curious to see what Sanji’s full power is capable of? What kind of evolution do you think is going on within his body? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!