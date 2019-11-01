One Piece Meets Mob Psycho 100 With This Hilarious Makeover

Though they may be two of the most popular anime franchises in the world, the worlds of One Piece and Mob Psycho 100 couldn’t be more different. While the former features a crew of pirates travelling the world in order to establish them as the greatest swashbucklers the world has ever seen, the latter comically follows a psychic middle schooler pitting his supernatural abilities against ghostly entities. Now, one fan has decided to take the characters of Luffy and the Straw Hats and place them into a world of high energy apparitions.

Reddit User and Artist Kzchy took Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, placing them into the world that was created by the critically acclaimed artist behind not just Mob Psycho 100, but also the high octane franchise that is One-Punch Man:

While Mob Psycho 100 has just completed its second season, One Piece continues its extremely long run, rounding the corner with over 900 episodes to its name. Whether or not the adventures of the psychic warriors will ever reach that episode count is anyone’s guess, but it’s hard to think that many anime in general can hit the same level of episodes as the adventures of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.