One Piece Surprises With Momo's Big Save

One Piece has reached the intense final moments in the fight between Luffy and Kaido in the skies above Wano, and the newest chapter of the series surprised with Momonosuke Oden's quick and last minute save before everything came to ruin! The previous chapter of the series seemed to tease that the fight between Luffy and Kaido would actually be coming to an end as both of them had launched what seemed like their strongest attacks yet. All the while, Momo had been tasked with the perilous mission of making sure Onigashima didn't crash onto the Flower Capital below.

Momo was tasked with somehow using his dragon Devil Fruit powers to develop the same kind of flame clouds that Kaido had been using to keep Onigashima afloat throughout the war, but with Luffy potentially dealing the final blow to Kaido, Momo needed to replace these clouds to make sure the island didn't crash down below. This finally comes to pass with the newest chapter of the series as Momo digs deep in the moment of truth and saves Onigashima from crashing as the final blow is dealt to Kaido.

Chapter 1049 of One Piece sees Luffy nail Kaido with one final and powerful punch, and for now it looks like the Emperor has been defeated for good. The problem with that and with Luffy launching that final punch, however, was that Luffy had put all of his faith into making sure that Momo was able to save Onigashima from falling. Momo had been nervous about getting such a massive responsibility as he and Yamato had been struggling to help form his flame clouds despite all of his efforts to do so thus far.

But as the final blow lands, Momo finally unlocks the flame cloud ability just in time and he catches Onigashima just as it was about to come colliding with the ground. He manages to keep it afloat long enough to make sure it lands gently on the ground, so while Luffy had dealt the final blow Momo was the one to literally make sure that Wano's future was kept alive. Saving them from a huge bit of destruction, now he's truly gone full circle as the country's future rule.

