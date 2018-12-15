‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals English Trailer

One Piece will soon celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the anime series with a big new movie, and fans got their first look at One Piece: Stampede just a few days ago.

But now fans in English speaking territories will have more context for the upcoming film as Toei Animation has released an English version of the first trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details for the upcoming film are currently being kept under wraps as of this writing, but One Piece: Stampede has confirmed it will be releasing in theaters in Japan on August 9, 2019. Both the trailer and first poster for the film tease a massive new creature made out of junk metal, and it may hint at what the “Stampede” in its title actually refers to.

The official Twitter for the film has been teasing a deeper meaning for the title as well as it mentioned when the film was first announced, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Unfortunately, the English trailer for the film does not give any more information than the first teaser. There is also a lack of English subtitles, but many of the words in the teaser such as “Dreams” and “Battles” have been translated and thus give a better idea of the all-encompassing experience the new film sets out to be.

Now fans outside of Japan are just patiently waiting to find out if and or when they will be able to watch the Anniversary movie themselves. They will wait as long as it takes as the hype train has already left the station.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.