One Piece & My Hero Academia Art Highlights Their Rabbit Heroes

✖

One Piece and My Hero Academia may be two of the biggest anime franchises in the world right now, but they don't have that much in common as one focuses on swashbucklers and the other focuses on superheroes, but they both happen to have rabbit themed protagonists from which one fan artist took notice and created a crossover that brings together Mirko and Carrot! With both rabbit heroes from their respective anime series packing quite a punch, we would imagine that these two would be fast friends at the end of the day with both of them sharing aesthetics!

Carrot is currently travelling the strange foreign environment of Wano, assisting Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates in their attempt to free the nation from the tyrannical rule of both Orochi and the captain of the Beast Pirates in Kaido. Carrot has the ability to transform into a stronger version of herself, seemingly becoming that much closer to the warrior that Mirko is. While both rabbit heroes are having troubles with their current story lines, Mirko is seemingly facing a much tougher time as the Paranormal Liberation War has already taken one of her legs and has left her on the brink of death as she has pitted her powers against the High End Nomu of Dr. Garaki!

Reddit Fan Artist ProfessorGemini shared this rabbit filled crossover that sees the top bunny heroes from both One Piece and My Hero Academia both spring into action as well as become friends over their respective love of carrots, which is surely what would happen if this crossover were official:

One Piece and My Hero Academia do have in common some of their insane character designs that create anthropomorphic heroes, with the Beast Pirates in Wano showing that they won't always become altruistic when they gain powers. While the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia are mostly born with their abilities, One Piece sees powered up pirates gain their power thanks to Devil Fruit, which can sometimes change their appearances when all is said and done, much like Quirks!

What do you think of this fan crossover between Mirko and Carrot? Who do you think would win in a fight between these two rabbit heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, swashbucklers, and super heroes!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.