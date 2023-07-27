Netflix's One Piece Reveals Live-Action Take on Luffy's Devil Fruit

Netflix will be tackling its take on One Piece very soon. After years of production work, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga will go live this August. Of course, this means fans of One Piece will get to see how the manga's world looks in real life. And now, one of its most famous artifacts in all of One Piece is showing off its live-action look.

The update comes courtesy of One Piece Day as the event took place in Japan recently. It was there fans got tons of gifts as everything from anime teasers to merchandise were revealed. Netfix's One Piece was also shown on stage with a new trailer, and the event featured tons of props from the show. That is where fans got a first look at Luffy's Devil Fruit, and it is totally massive.

Gum-Gum Fruit in the One Piece Live Action pic.twitter.com/UEJwzwM00T — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) July 26, 2023

As you can see above, the Gomu Gomu fruit looks just like we've seen it before in the anime. The Devil Fruit is huge, and it features a slew of double-ended swirls. Painted a metallic purple, the Gomu Gomu fruit looks good enough to eat, so that explains why Luffy couldn't help himself as a kid. The Straw Hat captain snacked on this Devil Fruit when he was just a child, and it gave him the rubbery powers we all know so well.

We've seen a bit of Luffy's stretchy power in Netflix's One Piece promos. The show has also revealed a number of other powers from its heroes and villains. When the live-action series kickstarts, everyone from Buggy to Luffy will be unleashing their hidden powers. So if you want to catch up on the One Piece anime before Netflix's adaptation drops, you can find the series streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about One Piece? No problem. You can read its official synopsis here for all the details: "As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this take on Luffy's famous Devil Fruit? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!