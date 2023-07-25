Netflix's One Piece Will Be Missing Some Characters, According to Series Creator

One Piece will be making its live action series debut with Netflix later this Summer, and the creator behind the original One Piece manga has revealed that the Netflix series will be missing some characters in the new adaptation! The live-action One Piece series for Netflix has been in the works with Tomorrow Studios for several years, and it makes sense as there is quite a lot of ground to cover for any potential adaptation of the One Piece manga. With the first season of the Netflix One Piece series taking on the entire East Blue saga, it's been confirmed that not everything will make the jump to the new medium.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a lengthy statement about the production of the new live action series with Netflix following the release of the newest trailer shared during the One Piece Day 2023 weekend, and it was here that the creator explained that fans would likely reach out to note that some of the characters or moments did not make it to the live action adaptation or would be different from the manga. But also noted that this new Netflix series is only 8 episodes for what it's supposed to cover.

Netflix's One Piece Will Be Missing Some Characters and Scenes

"There was so much that went into it," Oda began when talking about the seven years worth of production for the One Piece live action series. "All the efforts by actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue -- and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself." But Oda also realizes that he'll still get some negative feedback from fans who will point out missing characters and scenes.

"After the launch, I'm sure I'll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or some scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga," Oda continued. "But I'm sure they'll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments!" But while Oda confirmed its eight episode first season further, there's also a tease that it will lead to a very important place in the overall One Piece story. "LOL the story will span 8 episodes and take us up through you-know-where!!"

