One Piece: Create Your Own Wanted Poster With Official New Generator

It's almost time! It won't be much longer until Netflix shows the world a new side of the Straw Hat crew. With help from series creator Eiichiro Oda, Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece is gearing up for a big debut. So of course, what better way is there to celebrate than by turning fans of the anime into wanted criminals?

Just kidding... well, mostly. The team behind Netflix's One Piece has found a way to put fans on the Marine's wanted list. An official wanted poster generator was just launched by the Netflix crew, and as you can guess, One Piece fans are having all too much fun with the toy.

As you can see here, the official generator asks a few simple questions and boom! It turns out an official wanted poster from One Piece. You can see just how much money you're worth in the eyes of the Marine Corps. But if we had to guess, well – Luffy probably has a higher bounty if by a hair.

After all, Luffy has been rather protective of his bounty status. When he got on the Marine's radar, he earned a bounty of 30 million once he defeated Arlong. As he grew into a fearsome pirate, Luffy and his crew ranked up higher bounties by the arc. As the manga is now in its final act, Luffy is now wanted for more than 3 billion which makes him one of the most coveted pirates on the Grand Line.

Of course, Luffy's bounty may shift as the final act carries on, so One Piece fans better keep up with the pirate. It is easier now to catch up on the long-running series if you're not up to date. One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu these days while the manga lives on the Shonen Jump app. So if you need more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details!

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

