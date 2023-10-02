Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Is Down to Tackle Spy x Family (Exclusive)

There is no denying the success of Netflix's One Piece. While some fans were hesitant of the live-action project, the team behind One Piece spared no expense with the Straw Hats. Upon its release, Netflix's One Piece has topped the streaming service across the globe for weeks, and we have the show's top-notch team to thank. And as for its showrunner Steven Maeda, well – there is another anime he would like to tackle someday.

Speaking with ComicBook, the showrunner behind Netflix's One Piece said he has been chasing after one anime for a bit. Spy x Family has sunken its claws into the producer, and Maeda isn't ready to let it go.

"I love Spy Family so much. It's just wonderful," Maeda said when asked about the anime and its grip on the industry. "It's funny you mentioned that one. I've been chasing Spy Family for a while."

Of course, there are no firm plans in place for Spy x Family to undertake a live-action adaptation but never say never. The anime industry is only growing these days as the medium becomes more popular by the day. With manga sales skyrocketing stateside, series like One Piece and Spy x Family are part of everyday pop culture. The former series has only become more accessible thanks to Netflix's One Piece, and Maeda is most definitely interested in showcasing Spy x Family the same way.

"I think there are so many wonderful stories," Maeda told ComicBook when discussing the challenges of adapting anime into live action. "It just has been, I think, difficult getting the crossover... [Anime] really is such wonderful source material. There are so many great manga and anime titles out there that tell these wonderful stories and they just haven't been tapped yet. And so not every underlying piece of material needs a live action. But boy, it would be amazing to see some of them."

Given Maeda's track record, anime fans are intrigued to hear how Spy x Family would fair in real life. But for the moment, the hit anime has more on its plate. This month will mark the premiere of the show's new season, and that isn't the only thing coming for the Forger clan. Come December, Spy x Family's first film is set to debut in Japan. So if you have not taken the chance to binge Spy x Family, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think about Maeda's pitch for Spy x Family? Do you think the series could be done justice in live action? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!