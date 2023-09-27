Netflix’s One Piece Dominates Service’s Top 5 in Fourth Week

It looks like One Piece is celebrating another week at the top. If you did not know, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s hit series has taken over the fandom. Since its debut at the end of August, Netflix’s One Piece has become a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. So of course, netizens will be happy to hear the live-action series is still ruling Netflix.

According to a new report by Netflix, One Piece is still well within Netflix’s Top 5 in its fourth week. The show just landed in third place with 6.2 million views over the past seven days. More than 46 million hours of One Piece were streamed in the past week, so it is safe to say the show is still riding high.

Of course, this latest report shows a slight slip in Netflix’s numbers for One Piece. In its first three weeks, the adaptation came in first place on Netflix. To date, the show has brought in a massive 54 million views, and 407+ million hours streamed. It goes without saying the eight-episode TV series has captured fans, so it is hardly surprising Netflix ordered a second season.

So far, no details about season two have cropped up regarding Netflix’s One Piece, but we do know a few things. In recent interviews, the execs at Tomorrow Studios admitted scripts for season two were already banked. This means the show could return with new episodes as early as next year depending on Hollywood’s strikes.

If you have not checked out Netflix’s One Piece yet, you can find the series right now. As for the One Piece anime, the series can be binged everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about Netflix’s One Piece now that it is live? Are you excited for season two to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!