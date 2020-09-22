Netflix's One Piece Writer Details How They Got Creator's Approval

✖

Anime adaptations are not the most beloved things in Hollywood, and that isn't hard to believe when you look at its history. Over the years, anime and live-action films have not mixed well. Netflix hopes to change that with its adaptations of One Piece and Cowboy Bebop, but fans are still on the fence. But according to a recent interview, the writer of Netflix's One Piece says Oda is not one of those disbelievers.

The comment came during a recent podcast episode from RogersBase. The YouTube gathered Owens for an interview during their latest podcast entry. It was there the writer revealed details about his pivotal meeting with Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, and how he earned the man's approval.

"We had a three-hour meeting in the Jump offices just about strategy, what we were thinking about the story, I needed to sell him that I knew and loved the story as well. He got that, but he was still wary, which I could understand. And so we went to dinner after the meeting... and he apologized to me," Owens said.

The writer went on to share what Oda apologized for. It turns out the creator wanted to ask forgiveness for acting harshly during the meeting. Oda said he wanted to make it clear how seriously he takes One Piece and that it means so much to so many fans. After a moment, Owens told his own story of finding One Piece with Oda, and the writer admits he opened up vulnerable parts of himself in order to be honest with Oda.

"I looked at him and I said, ‘When I was in my early 20s, I went through a really, really bad depression. I was trying to find a series that I could watch that would occupy all of my time so I didn’t have to think about anything or do anything. I had read One Piece when anime was really big for me in high school and stuff, but it didn’t click for me at the time. Or also we all know the horrendous 4Kids adaptation, but I never got it. So I finally made the decision... This is the time to watch all of One Piece."

"I told Oda one of the great things about One Piece is it’s really a story about how everyone has tragedy, pain, sadness in their life but it’s not what defines you. What defines you is how you use that to motivate your future. And that no one has to do it alone. No one in this world has to be alone. When you find those people around you, who motivate you and lift you up and help you, that’s the greatest power in this world. And that is the story that I want to put out into the world," Owens said.

After sharing his personal story with Oda, Owens was left waiting on the creator's response. It was then he received Oda's blessing to move forward with the story.

"I know One Piece means a lot to you... it means a lot to me because I honestly believe One Piece saved my life. He looked me in the eye, and he held his hand across the table and said, 'I have 100 percent faith in you now.'"

Clearly, Owens has a deep attachment to One Piece, and Oda was able to see that within the writer. Now, the pair are working to bring the seafaring adventure to fans in live-action, and fans are crossing their fingers that all things go well with the adaptation.

