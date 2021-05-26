One Piece Set Photo Show Off the Going Merry and Other Ships

✖

If you have been keeping up with One Piece, then you know a lot is going on with the franchise. The story is thriving on screen with its anime, and the same can be said for the manga. Of course, Luffy has other projects going on as One Piece is being developed for a live-action Netflix show. And now, a new set photo from the production set has gone live.

The picture cropped up online thanks to Twitter user OP_Netflix_Fan. The fan page has been keeping close tabs on Cape Town Film Studios as that is where One Piece is set to film. Now, a new photo from that set is live, and it shows more of the Going Merry and two other vessels.

Going Merry alongside couple of other ships at Cape Town Film Studios. pic.twitter.com/Ah1Myy3oMu — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) May 25, 2021

As you can see above, the Going Merry can be found to the right with its decorative white trim. The ship is missing its decorative mast in this shot, but you can see the lamb's head on the other side. So if you had any doubt about Luffy's first ship, you can stop with all the worrying.

The other ships are harder to place given their lack of detail. Some One Piece fans believe the middle black ship could belong to a Marine, but its lack of stripes makes that pick suspicious. Others believe the ship is helmed by pirates like the Black Cat clan which would make this the Bezan Black. As for the ship to the left, the unmarked vessel is still a blank slate, but fans are hoping it goes to one of Luffy's allies.

At this time, we still know very little about One Piece including its cast and crew. Netflix has been keeping its focus on the live-action take on Cowboy Bebop as the project wrapped filming this year. Now, it seems One Piece is next up on the list, so we hope to get more info on the adaptation soon!

