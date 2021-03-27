Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series Working Title Surfaces Online

✖

The working title for Netflix's One Piece live-action series has surfaced online! Netflix has expanded their anime umbrella even more so in recent years due to an increase of new licensing and production, and one of the more curious expansions of this has been through its live-action adaptations. The network currently has several live-action projects in development for franchises such as Sword Art Online, Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, but one that has gotten a lot of attention from fans is an upcoming live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's massively popular anime and manga franchise One Piece.

With One Piece's new live-action series resuming production in full following a delay from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, details for the production have begun to surface online. A new listing from Production Weekly has noted that the working title for the upcoming series is "Project Roger." This title has popped up in the past before, so it seems like this could indeed be what the production is labeling the series is for now!

(Photo: Shueisha / Netflix)

"Project Roger" was the working title seen for the series teased by showrunner Steve Maeda. Hyping up the series and confirming the production is now in full swing with fans, Maeda shared a picture featuring a door with "Project Roger" on it and the following message on Instagram, "A year ago COVID kicked us out of our offices and delayed production. But we haven’t stopped working to bring @onepiecenetflix to life. Thanks for your patience, your questions, and many great suggestions."

Although writing work had been confirmed to be in the works during the COVID-19 pandemic delay by those involved with the series, there are still tons of details completely shrouded in mystery. It's been confirmed that this new series (produced jointly with Tomorrow Studios) has been slated with a ten episode order that will take on the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series.

"Project Roger" is a fun nod to the Pirate King at the center of the series, Gol D Roger, that sets the whole thing in motion so it seems like Netflix's One Piece is off to a great start with its live-action adaptation!