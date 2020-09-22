Netflix's One Piece Writer Promises Live-Action Series Will Be Funny

✖

Netflix has recently added over one hundred episodes of One Piece's anime to its library, getting ready for the live action series that is currently being produced by the streaming service to arrive, and one of the writers of the upcoming adaptation has assured fans that one of the franchise's most well known traits will make the cut in its humor. Writer Matt Owens will be lending his talents to the live action adaptation of the anime series, having written in the past for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and The Defenders to name a few!

While none of the Straw Hat Pirates have been cast as of yet, and a release date for the series has yet to be revealed for the Netflix adaptation, rumors have begun swirling about both as fans of the Eiichiro Oda franchise speculate on what this new adaptation of the world of the Grand Line will look like. With Eiichiro Oda himself working on bringing the series to life, fans are waiting to see if this new take on Luffy and his Straw Hats will do justice to the insanely popular Shonen franchise. With Netflix recently commenting on the fan casting idea of Riverdale's Cole Sprouse taking the role of the Straw Hats' cook, Sanji, it definitely seems like the gears are in motion behind the scenes!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Writer Matt Owens recently joined the Podcast, RogersBase, to discuss the humor that both himself, and the other creative minds behind the live action adaptation, will be attempting to bring to the series that will give a brand new take on Luffy's journey to become king of the pirates!

Owens had this to say during the interview:

"One Piece is very funny, and it’s very important to have comedy there, but some of the comedy to the series is very Eastern. Some of it is, no disrespect, sometimes a little childish so how do you keep humor a part of the series. That’s one of the big challenges. There is humor. This will be funny. One of the big things when we were starting out I said if you try to boil One Piece down into three elements, it makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you go holy shit. If we have one of those moments in every single episode, then we will have done our job totally. That’s something we tried to keep in mind."

Are you hyped for the arrival of the live action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!