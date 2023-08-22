Netflix's One Piece Shares New Footage of Its Ultimate Luffy Reunion

Iñaki Godoy has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders when it comes to the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. Set to star as Monkey D. Luffy, the Straw Hat Captain who wants nothing more than to become the king of the pirates, Godoy has shared his love of the shonen series more times than we can count. Now, one of Iñaki's dreams has come true as Netflix has shared a video of two Monkey D. Luffys meeting for the first time for a wild One Piece crossover.

Netflix's One Piece television series will arrive on the streaming service on August 31st, hitting the platform with eight episodes. Translating the East Blue Saga, Iñaki Godoy will be joined by the likes of Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar who will be filling out the Straw Hat crew as Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji respectively. The live-action adaptation is hoping to avoid the "live-action anime curse" which many anime fans believe exists thanks to some wild examples in the past. From this reunion video, it's clear that Godoy is a massive fan of the source material and was beyond excited to meet Mayumi Tanaka, the Japanese voice actor who has played Monkey D. Luffy for decades.

One Piece: A Meeting of Luffys

Netflix shared the adorable new video in which Godoy and Tanaka meet for the first time, with the live-action Luffy traveling to Japan to come face-to-face with the voice actor. On top of this new encounter, Godoy has also visited Shueisha, the headquarters where One Piece's manga is produced on a nearly weekly basis. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is acting as Executive Producer on the new live-action series, meaning that the shonen universe might buck the trend of the "live-action anime curse".

While Godoy is set to have a busy year with the arrival of One Piece's live-action series, Tanaka has had a wildly busy summer thanks to the arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation. Considered one of the biggest moments of the summer anime season, One Piece's anime adaptation has given Monkey D. Luffy his strongest transformation to date. With the arrival of this new form, Tanaka has needed to step up her game as the War For Wano continues.

What do you think of this Luffy meet-up? Do you think Godoy will hit the same heights as Mayumi Tanaka? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.