Netflix's One Piece Shares New Message From Eiichiro Oda

On August 31st, the first-ever official live-action adaptation of One Piece is arriving on the small screen. With Netflix creating eight new episodes as a part of the production's first season, the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda has taken on the role of Executive Producer. In the lead-up to the television series, Oda has a new message for fans when it comes to the live-action Straw Hat Pirates as fans wait to see if the Netflix series can live up to its source material.

In the build-up to Luffy and his crew's live-action adventures, the creators behind the Netflix series have confirmed that Oda's role as Executive Producer has been quite hands-on. Many decisions needed approval from Oda himself when it came to filming this new take on the Grand Line. In the marketing materials, it has shown that it is aiming to do justice to its source material. Eiichiro Oda's role didn't stop the manga artist from continuing to work on the manga with the series moving into its final arc following the wild events of the War For Wano Arc. With Oda's schedule as a manga artist becoming legendary for his dedication, it's clear his love for his anime universe might be unparalleled.

Oda's Message to One Piece Fans

One Piece's Official Netflix Social Media account took the opportunity to share quite a few thoughts from Eiichiro Oda, which might put some shonen fans at ease when it comes to the possibility that the live-action show won't live up to the anime. Stating his admiration of the live-action series while actively confirming that he is aiming to "re-write the history of live-action adaptations", Oda is hoping that the show arriving this month will be a success amongst fans of the Grand Line.

To Netflix:

- We need to consider the worst-case scenario.

- I can't say something is good when it isn't.

- This is very good, but we can do even better.

- The fans trust me. So I can't lie to them.

- We actually found our real-life Luffy. I'm shocked.

- I'm touched by the love… https://t.co/ZrOetWDreg — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 19, 2023

To Eiichiro Oda:

- A 1:1 re-enactment is impossible.

- Live-action adaptation isn't about replication. It's expression.

- We're not at all satisfied yet, either.

- We want to rewrite the history of live-action adaptations.

- We have two goals. To not betray the fans. And to have… https://t.co/rKaM0dB9uP — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 19, 2023

Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not the live-action One Piece will receive a second season. Even if the series becomes a major success, it might be some time before anime fans receive confirmation due to the writers' and actors' strikes taking place in Hollywood.

Do you believe Oda that this new take on One Piece might overcome the live-action anime curse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.