Netflix's One Piece Unveils New Character Posters

Netflix is gearing up for one of its most ambitious series to date. Later this month, the streaming service will tap into Japan's most famous manga. One Piece is weeks out from its live-action debut, after all. And thanks to a new update, we have been given new character posters for Netflix's adaptation.

As you can see below, the first posters for One Piece are live, and they bring several members of the Straw Hat crew to life. From Luffy to Nami and Usopp, all of our Straw Hats look spot on. Each poster gives us a look into how these pirates will fit into the Straw Hat crew.

As you can tell, Zoro looks incredibly serious in his character poster courtesy of Mackenyu. The Japanese actor is nailing Zoro's impassive expression, but we know the pirate is ready to fight at a moment's notice. After all, what good is carrying around three swords if you don't use them?

When it comes to Usopp and Sanji, the pair are seen in their classic costumes. If you look closely at Sanji's poster, you can see part of the Baratie in the background, so Zeff has got to be around there somewhere. And as for Usopp, well – if we had to guess, we'd say the sniper has his slingshot tucked away in reach.

The final two character posters released bring Luffy and Nami to life. The latter looks ready to throw down as Nami has her staff in hand, and she's wearing her classic blue-white striped tee from the One Piece manga. As for Luffy, well – Inaki Godoy embodies everything you could want in the hero. With a fist raised, Luffy looks ready to take on any pirate who steps to him, and he'll need a strong crew to back him on his adventure.

Luckily, he has one. I mean, the Straw Hat crew is a dream even back in the East Blue.

If you are eager to check out One Piece, Netflix's live-action adaptation will debut on August 31st. You can brush up on the One Piece anime before then as the show streams everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

