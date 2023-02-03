Netflix's Luffy Reveals His Favorite One Piece Characters

One Piece's anime adaptation might be inching toward the grand finale for the War For Wano while the manga continues to draw out the last storyline of the Straw Hat Pirates, but the Shonen series is preparing to navigate some unfamiliar territory with Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation. With many characters from the East Blue Saga already cast, the captain of the Straw Hats is set to be played by young actor Inaki Godoy, with the future Luffy recently sharing his favorite characters from the series, who aren't himself of course.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that One Piece's live-action series would be debuting at some point this year, releasing two new posters that give us our first look at the live-action actors that will be playing the Straw Hat Pirates in full costume, albeit not entirely revealed. Joining Inaki Godoy as Luffy will be Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji with many of the young actors taking to social media to share their excitement for their roles, as well as actors like Taz Skylar proving that they are extremely dedicated by focusing on their kicks and cooking.

Luffy's Favorite Characters

In a recent question and answer session, Inaki shared his two choices for his favorite characters that sprang from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda, with one being predictable and the other potentially throwing fans for a loop considering the small impact that said character had on the series overall:

Favourite crew member aside from Luffy?



Iñaki Godoy (Luffy): "I think Usopp or my main man Condoriano" pic.twitter.com/DvTYOWiB2m — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) February 3, 2023

Condoriano, for those who might not know, is an anime-only character that has hilariously been dubbed by many as the "strongest character in One Piece" when he is anything but. While never making his way to the manga proper, it's clear that Condoriano's reach has certainly made its way to the fan community, as Godoy also appears to be in on the joker when it comes to the military man.

At present, a precise release date and/or any footage from the live-action adaptation has yet to arrive, but considering that the series will arrive this year, we would imagine we'll get both sooner rather than later.

Do you think the upcoming live-action adaptation can live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.