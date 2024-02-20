Netflix's One Piece Unlocks Nami's Revealing Final Form

Emily Rudd has always been a giant fan of all things One Piece, doing everything that she could to make sure she would take on the role of live-action Nami. Stating in the past that she would love nothing more than to play Nami for the rest of her life, Rudd wears her love of the Grand Line on her sleeve. In a new posting on her official Instagram account, Rudd blends the world of live-action with anime once again in one of the most hilarious t-shirts of all time.

One Piece's first season had Nami front and center thanks to the East Blue Saga. Following her joining of Monkey D. Luffy's crew, Nami kept her cards close to her chest, attempting to hide the secrets surrounding her hometown and the villainous Arlong who is ruling it with an iron fist. Looking to free her family and friends from the Fish Men's reign of destruction, Nami appears to betray the Straw Hats during this storyline, only to have her background revealed and work to defeat Arlong. With the second season confirmed by Netflix, Rudd will have plenty more on her plate in the Drum Island and Alabasta Arcs.

Emily Rudd x Nami Fusion

In a hysterical new social media post, Emily Rudd wore a shit that slaps her face on Nami's current anime interpretation. Obviously, Nami and the Straw Hats have seen some big changes over the years, especially when it came to the time skip that helped pave the way to the Wano and Egghead Arcs. It might be some time before the live-action One Piece series dips its toes into the fight against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, but Rudd is in it for the long haul.

Last year, Rudd took the opportunity to discuss the extreme lengths that she took to take on the role of Nami, "One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I've always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami's. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, 'Oh my God, I did it! I can't believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?' It was crazy. I got to work my dream job."

