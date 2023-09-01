One Piece's Nami Thanks The Fans After Netflix's Live-Action Arrival

Netflix's One Piece has finally arrived and many anime fans are letting out sighs of relief as critics and viewers alike are digging this new take on the Grand Line. In the build-up to the first live-action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates, the young actors that would be bringing Luffy's crew to life have shared their love of all things One Piece. In a touching new statement to fans, Emily Rudd, aka One Piece's Nami, has thanked the fans for "making her dream come true".

Emily Rudd was so infatuated with winning the role of Nami that she took some great lengths in attempting to become a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. In a previous statement, Rudd had this to say when it came to how she was chosen to be a part of Netflix's One Piece, "One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I've always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami's. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, 'Oh my God, I did it! I can't believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?' It was crazy. I got to work my dream job."

One Piece's Nami Thanks The Fans

On the day of One Piece's premiere, Emily Rudd took to social media to thank the fans and showed appreciation for fans helping to make her cream come true, "Said it once before but right now I gotta say it again...can't put it into words. Thank you thank you thank you. This is my dream. I love y'all. I hope it's your dream now too."

What did you think of Emily Rudd's performance as Nami? Do you think we'll see her and her fellow Straw Hats return for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Emily Rudd