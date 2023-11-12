Netflix's One Piece: Emily Rudd Breaks Silence on Nami Debut

One Piece's live-action series took over Netflix when it debuted around the world earlier this Summer, and Emily Rudd is finally opening up about her debut as Nami! One Piece has been a major topic of conversation ever since it debuted this Summer as fans appreciated how well it brought Eiichiro Oda's original manga to life, and one of the biggest positives fans loved about the series was the cast at the center of it all. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, the cast of the series is finally free to celebrate their big debuts.

This includes Emily Rudd, who stars as Nami in Netflix's One Piece series. With the end of the strike, Rudd took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes looks at the series' production and celebrate it all with fans. Thanking fans for their support, Rudd begins her message as such, "[H]appy end of strike @onepiecenetflix dump pt 1!!!!!!! y'all know i've been frothing at the mouth waiting for this 😗🫰 thank you to all of you, new fans and old, for giving us a chance, for loving us, and for giving us a season 2."

How to Catch Up With One Piece Live-Action

Rudd's message to fans continues with, "We love you so, so much! thank you as well to the cast, crew, and creatives. how lucky am i to have been able to make a show that i love, with people i love, and that i get to do it again 🧡 i have so much more to say but maybe i'll just do an insta live or something y'all don't wanna see me ramble any more in this caption i promise u." You can catch up with the eight episode first season of One Piece streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

What did you think of Nami in Netflix's One Piece live-action series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!