Netflix's One Piece: Taz Skylar Breaks Down Sanji vs. Kuroobi Fight

One Piece's live-action series has been a massive hit with Netflix since it launched around the world earlier this Summer, and the star behind Sanji, Taz Skylar, has opened up about one of his standout fights! One Piece introduced fans to new live-action takes on Luffy and the Straw Hat crew over the course of its debut season, and it was a hit with fans as the cast somehow found ways to bring each member of the very animated crew to life successfully. This was also in the action scenes as well, and that even includes Sanji's kick heavy arsenal.

Taz Skylar in particular made waves with fans thanks to the way the star was able to translate Sanji's kicks into real world action, and quite a lot of work went into even the smaller fights he was a part of such as the confrontation between Sanji and Kuroobi on the Baratie. Skylar sat down with Netflix for a special look behind the scenes at this fight, and broke down about what went into bringing it to life. You can check it out below.

What to Know Before One Piece Season 2

Netflix has announced that One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal a release date or window at the time of this writing. There are still all sorts of questions about what new stories or characters fans will get to see in the new episodes, but series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed Chopper would be showing up at some point. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece before Season 2, you can check out the series' eight episode long first season streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

