Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Reaches Out to Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has worn her love of One Piece on her sleeve, stating many times that she would love nothing more than to be a part of the Straw Hat Pirates' story. Thanks to the success of Netflix's live-action series, Curtis might have the opportunity to do just that as she has stated she wants to be a part of season two. Vying for the role of Dr. Kureha in the Drum Island Arc, a showrunner for the live-action anime adaptation has reached out to the legendary actor.

Curtis has been well aware of the fan demand for the Academy Award Winning Actor to somehow be a part of Eiichiro Oda's franchise. Believing that Jamie Lee would be perfect in the role of Dr. Kureha, the medical practitioner who helped teach Tony Tony Chopper how to treat patients, the star of the Halloween franchise is on board to become a part of the live-action series. Earlier this week, Curtis confirmed that she would aim to directly chat with Netflix about joining the Straw Hat crew, "Once the strike against the greed of the AMTPT is settled with a fair contract, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha."

Jamie Lee Curtis Might Hit The Grand Line

Commenting on Curtis' recent Instagram post, one of One Piece's showrunners, Matt Owens, took the opportunity to respond to the campaign, confirming that he is looking forward to chatting with the actress, "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let's talk!"

Few details have been confirmed regarding One Piece season two, though if the live-action adaptation continues to follow the source material, there are several key characters and arcs that will most likely make their debut. In the season two confirmation video, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer doctor who will join Luffy's crew. Alongside the Drum Island storyline, the second season would also most likely feature Alabasta, the desert island that introduces quite a few allies and enemies of the Straw Hats.

Do you think Curtis is a shoo-in to play Kureha in One Piece's next live-action season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.