Netflix’s One Piece Star Channels Sanji in New Workout Video

Netflix is revealing a major live-action anime adaptation later this week, with the arrival of Cowboy Bebop, though recent news has given fans of Eiichrio Oda’s One Piece plenty of material to mull over as the streaming service revealed the cast of the upcoming Grand Line adaptation. Now, the actor that will be bringing the Straw Hats’ cook, Sanji, to life has shared a workout routine which seems to show that Taz Skylar is starting to work on his kicks to truly embody one of the most powerful members of Luffy’s crew.

The upcoming live-action series will be covering material from the East Blue Saga, the first storyline of One Piece that assembled the Straw Hat Pirates under the banner of Luffy while also exploring the world formed by Eiichiro Oda. The current cast that has been revealed for five of the Straw Hats includes Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and of course, Taz Skylar as Sanji. Each of the actors has released messages to fans regarding their excitement for the upcoming project though followers of One Piece will have to wait a bit longer before we see these actors in their roles.

Reddit User One Piece Netflix Fan captured the Instagram Story from Taz Skylar that shows the young actor is starting to prepare to become the chef of the Straw Hats, as fans know that Sanji’s most go-to attack will usually have him delivering some roundhouse kicks to enemies on the seas of the Grand Line:

In the latest chapters of the manga, we’ve had the chance to see Sanji unleash some of his most devastating attacks to date in fighting against the Beast Pirates during the War For Wano Arc. With Sanji now struggling with his origins as well as one of the biggest members of Kaido’s crew, his battle is sure to have big ramifications on his future and the future of his friends in the Straw Hats crew.

What do you think of Taz Skylar’s prep work to sail the Grand Line? Are you excited about the arrival of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of One Piece.