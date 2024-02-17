One Piece Stars React to "The One Piece" Anime Remake

Netflix appears to be "all-in" when it comes to the Straw Hat Pirates and their journey to make Monkey D. Luffy the king of the pirates. With the first season of the live-action adaptation becoming a success, with a second season in the works, stars Inaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson have embraced the shonen franchise on all levels. In a recently released video, the live-action Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp react to the announcement that Netflix and Wit Studio are remaking the anime in the upcoming "The One Piece".

Few details have been released when it comes to the next season of Netflix's live-action adaptation, though fans of the source material know what material will most likely be covered. In confirming that another batch of episodes was on the way, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper. The reindeer doctor is first introduced as a part of the Drum Island Arc and looks quite different from the Straw Hat swashbucklers that we've been introduced to so far. On top of Drum Island, the second season will most likely see Luffy and his crew exploring the desert island, Alabasta, which is one of the biggest arcs of the shonen franchise's history.

One Piece x The One Piece

Both Inaki and Jacob have worn their love of the Straw Hat Pirates on their sleeves, as is apparent in many interviews with the pair of young actors. The live-action Straw Hats are quite happy to see the first trailer for "The One Piece", which will be brought to life by Wit Studio in a partnership with Netflix. Wit might be best known for working on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings to name a few.

The One Piece has yet to reveal a release date, but anime fans have been wondering whether the remake will arrive before or after the main anime adaptation ends. Considering the Toei Animation series has been running for over two decades, it would be interesting to see if the Wit Studio/Netflix collaboration might do the same.

Do you think Netflix's upcoming remake will live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.