Netflix's One Piece Will Need to Axe a Major Character For Season 2

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of its live-action series with Netflix, and it's going to need to edit out Koby if it wants to properly adapt everything wild that's coming in the next major arc! With the first season of the live-action series being as successful as it was with new and old fans alike, it was no real surprise that One Piece was picked up for Season 2. But while the first season was able to tackle the East Blue saga, the real test for the live-action series will be what is next in the new season.

There are going to be many more characters, stories, and massive arcs to work through in the Alabasta saga. Even if the live-action series edits out some of the moments much like the first season of the series and chooses a new direction to take, the Alabasta is going to be filled with so many characters and moments to balance that there's not going to be much time to dedicate to original stories like seen with Koby and his journey with the Marines in the first season of the series. So it's time to move on.

(Photo: Netflix)

Why Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Doesn't Need Koby

Koby's journey through Marine training was a new addition to Netflix's One Piece. While Eiichiro Oda's original manga had hinted at Koby's training, after he parted ways with Luffy shortly after his introduction, we didn't see him in full until much later as he showed off the results of cede training. Extending Koby's journey was a way to differentiate the live-action series (as it also allowed for more Garp and Helmeppo), but it was also a detour at the cost of a greater focus on some of the Straw Hats themselves.

It's something that absolutely cannot be done during the Alabasta saga. Over the course of the few arcs that make up the Alabasta saga are several major characters who need to be fully introduced in order to emphasize how they'll important they'll be later. Without giving too much away, these coming arcs will feature characters like Chopper, Vivi, Ace, Crocodile, and most importantly, Miss All Sunday. There are just too many characters in this arc who are important to the series that will need the time that a Koby B-plot would take time away from.

The end of the first season offered a great way to part ways with Koby, so it's time to free up room for some more important characters who will be seen a lot more as the series continues. There's just going to be way too much to balance without even factoring original material in, and that original stuff could be better fleshing out stuff that's more immediately notable than what Koby could contribute by sticking around.

But do you think we should see more of Koby's story in Netflix's One Piece Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!