Netflix Recreates One Piece's Going Merry For TUDUM

One Piece's live-action adaptation is setting sail this year, and this year's TUDUM Event from Netflix has already given fans a closer look at the long-awaited series. As anime fans wonder if the show will be able to nail the feel of the original anime and manga series, the streaming service is set to air new details at its next big event. Netflix might reveal a new trailer and/or release date, and to hype up the announcements, the platform has recreated the Going Merry from the series.

In Eiichiro Oda's original manga, and the anime adaptation, Luffy and company's first major ship is the Going Merry, which they acquire in the East Blue Saga. Setting sail to the Grand Line to achieve their dreams, the live-action version of the beloved anime ship looks a tad different from the one that many were originally introduced to. The Going Merry of the live-action One Piece series looks a tad more realistic, and a tad scarier, than the original version of the vessel. The ship itself looks a tad different from the original source material though a number of promotional items show that the characters and the world are following the manga to the letter.

Going Merry in Live Action

While the goat head on the front of the Going Merry might look a tad different below, the flag waved by the Straw Hat Pirates on the ship looks picture perfect with the symbol Monkey D. Luffy and his crew use in the shonen franchise. Adapting the East Blue Saga to start, the first season of One Piece will be eight episodes long. Following the source material, the Straw Hat Pirates will be sailing on the Going Merry for a good portion of the arc.

#TUDUM is also home to One Piece's ship, Bridgerton's pall mall court, the rollerskating rink from Stranger Things, and Squid Game's Red Light-Green Light field. pic.twitter.com/GZ6NMUckmA — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2023

Netflix's One Piece series isn't the only place that shonen fans will see live-action takes on the world of the Straw Hat Pirates. In Japan, One Piece on Ice will arrive this summer and re-tell the story of the Alabasta Arc. If the One Piece live-action Netflix series is a success, it might take some time before the show is able to translate the Alabasta Saga.

What do you think of the live-action Going Merry? What are you most excited to see in live-action from the world of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.