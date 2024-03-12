One Piece Star Inaki Godoy Unpacks His Responsibility to Luffy

Netflix's One Piece has big plans to sail the seas. Last year, the ambitious live-action adaptation went live and proved Hollywood's anime curse wrong. At last, the industry rolled out a solid anime adaptation that left fans cheering, and much of its success came down to casting. For stars like Inaki Godoy, One Piece has become their life, and the actor behind Luffy recently broke down the responsibility he has towards Luffy.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, Godoy chatted about his career as an up-and-coming star. The Mexican actor said he knew the role of Luffy would be big from day one. After securing the gig, Godoy said he struggled to convey the news to his family and friends because of how big the weight was.

"I knew a lot of people had expectations of it and I was excited. I was also very nervous. It was a big responsibility, but I still don't think I've processed how big it actually is," Godoy shared. Continuing later on, the actor admitted he's aware of how celebrity impacts his work. Godoy has become a symbol for One Piece and his behavior will reflect on Luffy whether or not it's right. However, Gody isn't worried about that pressure at all.

"Yeah, there is a responsibility, but they chose me because they know I can handle it and I know I can handle it," he shared.

Clearly, Godoy has a good head on his shoulders in the face of fame. Hollywood is a fast-paced machine that takes in talent as fast as it spits it out. Luckily for the actor, his talent speaks for itself. One Piece fans are already enamored with Godoy's take on Luffy, and Netflix has placed faith in the live-action adaptation. Not long ago, the company ordered a second season which is slated to kickstart production this year. So if you are not caught up on One Piece, you can find Netflix's first season streaming now.

Want to know more about One Piece? No sweat! You can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Netflix's One Piece so far? Where do you want its second season to go? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!