‘One Piece’ Debuts Trailer For New Anime Special

The One Piece anime may currently be in the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and the manga may have started its newest arc in Reverie, but the series is about to debut a new special looking back on the Skypiea arc of the series.

One Piece will soon be releasing “Episode of Skypiea” on August 25 in Japan, and to celebrate, the series has debuted a new teaser trailer for the special showing much of its big makeovers for the characters.

Directed by Konosuke Uda, this is a TV special covering the Skypiea arc featuring a character not seen in the original Skypiea arc of the anime series. While Crunchyroll and Funimation currently offer streaming releases of previous specials “Episode of Sabo” and “Episode of East Blue,” there are three other specials focusing on Luffy, Nami, and the Going Merry respectively.

This new special marks the first time the Skypiea arc has been tackled in the “Episode of” specials, and it’s surely one fans will want to keep an eye on as it updates the older, pre-time skip designs of the Straw Hats and gives them a full makeover.

Not only do the anime character designs look closer to the quality of the anime currently, the action packed arc already seems to be improved with the slicker action animation the series currently has as well. As grandiose as Luffy’s final battle with Enel is in the arc, there’s no doubt the new special will reinvigorate the way that battle is presented.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.