One Piece Anime Reveals Its New Four Emperors

One Piece's anime has been working its way through the final moments of the Wano Country arc, and the newest episode has made a major shake up for the future with the reveal of a new set of Four Emperors after everything that happened in Wano! The Wano Country arc was one of the longest arcs of the anime to date, and it had pit Luffy and the Straw Hats against their toughest foes in the series yet. Taking on two of the Emperors of the Sea, the alliance between Luffy, Law, Kid, the samurai, and Minks were successful in defeating these two massive baddies.

It was such a massive fight that the One Piece anime has been spending its time allowing the Straw Hats to celebrate such a hard fought victory, but it's been made clear that the seas outside of Wano have been thrown into chaos while the Straw Hats had been isolated on the island. This was made even truer with the reveal of some new Emperors of the Sea, with those replacing Kaido and Big Mom being both unsurprising yet one of the biggest surprises yet.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Who Are the New Four Emperors After Wano?

As news of Kaido and Big Mom's defeats made its way outside of Wano, One Piece Episode 1080 reveals that Luffy, Kid, and Law's bounties have each gone up to 3 billion Berries. But the biggest shake up is the reveal of the new Four Emperors of the Sea now that Kaido and Big Mom have been defeated. Joining Red-Haired Shanks and Marshall D. Teach are the likes of Buggy the Genius Jester (somehow) and Monkey D. Luffy. Meaning Luffy has become an Emperor of the Sea after defeating Kaido.

There are lots of questions about what's going on in the rest of the seas as Buggy has somehow made it to this high position, and Kid himself also has some questions as he and Law also had defeated an Emperor in their own right. But Luffy was the only one from the battle crowned in such a way, and it's painted a huge target on his back from those out in the open seas. It's going to be a wild world Luffy jumps back into after his war across Wano.

