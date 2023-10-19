Netflix's Co-CEO Praises One Piece For Its Groundbreaking Success

Netflix is one of the biggest names in entertainment, and it has dozens upon dozens of original series. From Wednesday to Stranger Things, Netflix has no shortage of hits. Of course, this list includes One Piece as the live-action anime managed to defy Hollywood's historic string of bombs. And now, one of the CEOs behind Netflix is opening up about One Piece and its reign.

The admission comes in two parts as Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, appeared in a video this week detailing the company's latest quarter. It was there the executive praised One Piece for doing things some of Netflix's most popular originals failed to do, and Sarandos even gave star Inaki Godoy (Luffy) a shoutout.

"One Piece is #1 in 84 countries around the world, which is something that Stranger Things didn't do, that Wednesday didn't do. And it's so rare for an English show to be that popular in Japan and Korea, Brazil, and in the US at the same time," the co-CEO explained. "Iñaki Godoy, who stars in the show, it was one of the most difficult casting challenges in the history of our original programming was who's gonna play Monkey D. Luffy."

As for Netflix's report on its third quarter results, the document was just as complimentary. "One Piece is a great example of Netflix's variety, reach, recommendations and fandom at play. Based on the best-selling manga series, our live action adaptation generated stellar reviews, loud conversation on social media, in particular TikTok, and a huge watching," the report reads.

Obviously, Netflix bet big on One Piece, and the show's efforts paid off. The hit adaptation has already been given a season two order, and series creator Eiichiro Oda is ready for what's next. After all, it is about time for Tony Tony Chopper to join the Straw Hat crew, and there is also a certain Portagas D. Ace on the horizon...

If you have not watched Netflix's One Piece yet, you can find the series easily enough. The show is streaming in full, so for more info on the live-action anime, you can read One Piece's official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

