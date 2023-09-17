One Piece Wraps Luffy vs Kaido With an Epic Finale

It is hard to believe, but the Wano saga has finally done it. One Piece has been bouncing the saga around its anime for more than a year at this point, but it has never let up its grip on audiences. In fact, the show's hold only grew tighter once Luffy began his final showdown with Kaido. The pirates have been at each others' throats for weeks at this point, and now, the big feud has wrapped with a truly epic finale.

So be warned! There are spoilers for One Piece's Wano saga below! Read on with caution.

If you have kept up with One Piece, then you will know it has been busy as of late. The anime has been on fire since the Wano saga began so many months ago. The entire thing led up to Luffy vs Kaido, and the pair did not hold back with their fight. From near-death blows to brand-new power boosts, One Piece did it all with this fight. So of course, anime fans were left cheering when Luffy managed to defeat Kaido.

10/10 ADAPTATION



I can’t believe it’s over pic.twitter.com/C48QK0deJg — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) September 17, 2023

As you can see above, the final moments of Luffy vs Kaido were nothing short of brilliant. Luffy used every trick in the book to take down Kaido, but the Beasts Pirates captain was no pushover. The battle between the two was nothing short of cataclysmic. Gear 5 Luffy had to ramp up his own power at the end to defeat the Yonko, but a final hit sent Kaido reeling to defeat.

Packed with gorgeous animation, One Piece spared no expense for Luffy's final blows against Kaido, and it capstones the show's most intense fight yet. The entire Wano saga was bigger than life, and its scale challenged the One Piece team to perform like never before. Thankfully, the animators and voice actors were up for the task at Toei Animation. So if you are not caught up with One Piece's Wano saga, you can just about watch the whole thing from start to end!

