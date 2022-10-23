One Piece: Red Releases English Dub Trailer and Clip: Watch

One Piece Film: Red has been making its way across theaters around the world to great success with fans already, and now it is gearing up for its launch in North America with a new trailer and clip showing off the English dubbed release of the new movie! Toei Animation has been having quite the year at the box office so far with not only Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero breaking all kinds of records earlier this Summer, but One Piece Film: Red doing the same when it started hitting theaters. But all of this success is expected to get even bigger as they both continue their international runs.

With One Piece Film: Red now launching across theaters in North America beginning next month, it's time to check out more of what to expect from the English dubbed cast of the film. This includes a new trailer released by Crunchyroll that shows off much of the cast in motion (which you can check out in the video above), and a new clip that highlights a scene in the movie where Luffy and the Straw Hats are attending one of Uta's concerts. You can check out that clip below too:

One Piece Film: Red's English Dub in Action!

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red will be releasing in theaters across North America on November 4th. The film will feature both a Japanese and English dubbed audio release depending on fans' preferences, and as for what to expect from the new movie, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

