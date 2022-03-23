One Piece Shares New Straw Hat Designs for One Piece: Red

One Piece has revealed a look at the new designs for the Straw Hats showing up in the new One Piece: Red movie! Fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise have quite a lot to be excited for over the next year as both the manga and anime releases are heating up right at the same time. Adding to this already impressive stature for the franchise is the fact that it will also be returning for a brand new feature film later this Summer in Japan as well. But there’s still so much that is left to reveal about what to expect from it.

One Piece: Red will feature original series creator Eiichiro Oda as a creative producer and he will also be providing new designs for the film. Much like every other adventure in the series, and every other film, the Straw Hat crew will be getting some major makeovers for this new movie as well. This time around there’s more of a hardened edge to each of their new designs, and they are particularly grand in their layout. You can check out a look at these new Straw Hat designs with a special teaser release on the film’s official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Red is currently scheduled to release on August 6th in Japan, but there is currently no word on whether the current delays from Toei Animation’s recent hack have had an impact on that slated release. There have yet to be any word of the international release plans at the time of this writing either, unfortunately. In terms of what to expect from the movie’s story itself, things have been vague for that as well. It’s been teased that Shanks will be playing a major role, and Oda specifically requested that a female character play a major role so there’s a new addition to the franchise that will be at the center of it all.

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with Oda as creative producer, there are lots of reasons to be hyped. What do you think? How do you feel about these newest Straw Hat makeovers? What are you hoping to see from One Piece: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!