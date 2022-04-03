One Piece: Red Highlights Luffy in Latest Poster

One Piece has taken its time with its next film, but it won’t be long before Luffy and Shanks hit the big screen. The anime is slated to bring One Piece Film: Red to theaters this fall, and all eyes are on the movie ahead of its debut. So of course, you can see why fans are hyped for Luffy’s special new poster.

The visual was released today in light of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s new issue. After all, the publication unveiled the visual, and it shows Luffy looking like quite the swashbuckler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the hero looks pretty punk thanks to his spiked bracelets and long leather coat. The look is paired with a massive skull-crossbones hat and a spotted bandana. And in true Luffy style, the hardcore looks tones itself down with some distressed red shorts and a deep-cut top.

Clearly, Luffy’s fashion is as eclectic as ever, and this poster shows fans how the hero is going to look on screen. After all, One Piece: Red will follow Luffy as he uncovers some plot involving Shanks, his mentor and rival pirate. A new character has also been introduced in this film, and the heroine has two-tone hair. The girl’s red-white style has some questioning whether she is related to Shanks, and given the film’s title, the theory isn’t a huge stretch.

READ MORE: One Piece: What We Know About Luffy’s Real Devil Fruit | One Piece: Red Shares New Poster and Original Character | One Piece: Has Luffy Become Too OP With New Transformation?

Currently, One Piece: Red is set to debut in Japan on August 6th. Fans expect the film to make its way stateside around the new year. And of course, those new to the anime have plenty of time to binge the anime before One Piece drops its 15th feature film.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can check out the anime’s official synopsis here: “Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

Are you excited to check out One Piece‘s new film? Are you keeping up with the anime these days…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.