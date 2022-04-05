One Piece: Red Poster Unleashes Nami’s New Costume

One Piece has kept busy this year, but things will get even wilder for the anime this fall. After all, the series is dropping its new movie in August, and Luffy will team up with Shanks for the outing. Of course, that means the Straw Hat crew is due for new looks, and a One Piece: Red poster has just gone live showing off Nami’s latest outfit.

As you can see below, the poster showcases Nami in her new outfit, and One Piece: Red is pushing the navigator into a daring aesthetic. Nami has done away with her normal look in lieu of something edgier, and fans are rightfully obsessed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OP_FILMRED/status/1511176817981329418?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Nami is wearing a large skull-crossbones hat complete with pink feathers and stripes. She has a tiny white crop top on that matches her gloves and the look pairs with a high-low skirt. The black ruffle skirt is held up by a wide pink belt, and Nami pulls the whole thing together with gartered fishnet stockings. Of course, Nami’s weapons are tied to her belt, and One Piece fans are loving how confident Nami looks in this new gear.

READ MORE: One Piece: Red Poster Reveals Zoro’s New Punk Look | One Piece: Red Highlights Luffy in Latest Poster

It won’t be too much longer before the anime introduces fans to this look firsthand. One Piece: Red is slated to debut in Japan on August 6th. The movie will then make its way to international markets hopefully before 2023. At this time, Crunchyroll hasn’t mentioned anything about the film’s theatrical window, so stateside fans will want to stay tuned for that update.

What do you think of Nami’s wild new look? Are you excited to see One Piece: Red when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.